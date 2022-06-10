IUML protests against detention of Basheer in Kanpur

Protests spilled over to the streets here on Friday against the detention of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, by the Uttar Pradesh police in Kanpur.

Mr. Basheer was detained by the police when he reached Kanpur to meet the victims of communal clashes that erupted in the wake of two former BJP spokespersons making offensive remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty condemned the police action, saying that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was tarnishing the country’s image by trying to insult Prophet Mohammed and his followers.

He said the the police action at Kanpur revealed the RSS agenda. “They did not even allow a people’s representatives to talk to the victims of police excesses. It is gross injustice. In new India, even Parliament members are denied freedom from meeting people,” he said.

The Muslim Youth League took out a march through Malappuram town, condemning the Uttar Pradesh police action. Youth League State vice president and Malappuram Municipal Chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurated the protest.

Youth League district president Shareef Kuttur presided over the function. District general secretary Mustafa Abdul Latheef, treasurer Bava Visappadi, Muslim Students Federation (MSF) national president T.P. Ashraf Ali, and MSF national vice president P.V. Ahamed Saju spoke.