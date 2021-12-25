IUML not to back off from Waqf appointments row

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will decide the further course of action against the LDF government’s move to make Waqf Board appointments through the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at the party’s working committee meeting to be held on January 3.

IUML Malappuram district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who currently officiates the role of the State president as his elder brother is ailing, told The Hindu that the party would not back off from its agitation plans.

“We will decide the future course of action in the next working committee meeting,” he said.