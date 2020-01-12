IUML forms human wall against CAA

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formed a human wall from Angadipuram to Tirurangadi in the district on Sunday, taking a vow to protect the country’s pluralistic base. Thousands of people took part in the human wall, which marked the party’s latest action in a series of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA].

When IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal became the first link in the human chain, party State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty joined the wall at Malappuram.

Huge turnout

Tirurangadi, where the human wall ended, witnessed a huge turnout of party workers and sympathisers.

Mr. Hyderali Thangal called upon the people for a concerted defence against the forces attempting to split the country in the name of religion. He said the country was going through its worst phase under the Bharatiya Janata Party regime.

He said the colour of the flags should not deter people from joining the protest against the fascist forces governing the country.

He said that protests by all groups and parties against fascism and the CAA should be welcomed. Mr. Thangal was referring to Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leaders attending a CPI(M) rally at Kozhikode beach against the CAA.

The human wall extended 50 kilometres. As many as 11 centres between Angadipuram and Tirurangadi witnessed ‘save the nation’ programmes.