It’s back to studies for first COVID-19 patient

Her days in the isolation ward no longer haunts India’s first COVID-19 patient.

The 20-year- old medico, who has fully recovered, is now busy attending online classes of her university in Wuhan in China after she completed three months since being diagnosed with the disease.

She is not unduly perturbed by the fact that Wuhan turned out to be the epicentre of the deadly virus. She is eagerly waiting to go back to the Chinese city and resume her course once normalcy returns.

It was on January 30 that the third-year medical student from the Wuhan university tested positive for SARS-CoV2, becoming the country’s first COVID-19 patient, days after she had come home for semester holidays. After nearly three weeks of treatment at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, she was discharged on February 20.

Online classes

Soon, she started attending the online classes of her university in Wuhan, which has been attracting several students from Kerala in view of its comparatively lower fee and other facilities.

“I have been attending online classes since February. The classes are held every day depending on the subjects,” the student told PTI from her home town in Thrissur district. The classes begin at 5.30 a.m. (Chinese time 8 a.m.) and go on till 9 a.m. with a 10- minute break, she said.

“The faculty in the university include those from China, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but our faculty are mostly Chinese teachers and they take classes in English,” she said.