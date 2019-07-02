ITDP building to house new court at Attappady

The proposed Munsiff Magistrate court at Attappady will materialise soon with the government finally decided to house the court at a building vacated by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) at Agali.

District Collector D. Balamurali issued an order asking the ITDP project officer to hand over the building to the District Judge for further procedures.

The Collector has asked the Agali block panchayat secretary to immediately find an alternative for their offices working at the ITDP building.

The indecision by the government over the selection of the building for the proposed court at Attappady had delayed the project for years.

Several buildings, including the new mini civil station and the abandoned building of the Attappady Valley Irrigation Project (AVIP), had been under consideration for the court.

Mr. Balamurali, in his order issued last week, pointed out that all activities of the ITDP could be shifted to the mini civil station, which was nearing completion at Agali.

He said sections such as MGNREGS, PWD and LSGD, which used to function at the ITDP building, could be housed at the mini civil station until new premises were found for them.

The Collector’s order is expected to set the ball rolling for the proposed court, which was sanctioned for Attappady with the topmost priority a few years ago.

Campaign

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), a Palakkad-based voluntary organisation working for the welfare of the victims of excesses and crimes, had relentlessly campaigned for the court at Attappady.

P. Prem Nath, secretary of the VISWAS, told The Hindu that Attappady court was the priority number-one among the 53 new courts to be set up in the State. “It deserves to be the topmost priority considering the geography and demography of the tribal region.”

With two police stations catering to 192 tribal settlements spread over a vast forested hilly area bordering Tamil Nadu, cases from Attappady are currently handled by the Munsiff Magistrate Court at Mannarkkad, quite a distance from the hilly Adivasi area.

“It takes nearly 90 kilometres and a few hours for a litigant to reach Mannarkkad from a place like Varadimala,” said Mr. Prem Nath.