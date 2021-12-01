IT inspections at three movie production houses

To check violations of deduction of taxes

Sleuths of the Income Tax (IT) Department carried out inspections at the offices of three movie production houses here on Wednesday.

The inspections were conducted to check violations of not making proper deduction of taxes and not remitting it to the government account after deduction. The inspections were held at the production houses associated with actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, and producer Vijay Babu. Similar inspections were held at the offices of film producers that included Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph, and Liston Stephen here on November 26.

The IT officials checked whether the financial earnings and transactions in these deals were in accordance with the rules and regulations. The IT filings made by the producers were also verified as part of the inspection.

The officials checked whether the producers had paid the TDS for the salary paid to the actors. Most of the producers deduct the tax from the salary paid to the actors. However, the tax payments are either not done before the deadline or delayed inviting penalty from the Inocome Tax Department.

The TDS wing has also served notices to Mr. Antony and Mr. Joseph as a follow-up of the inspections held on Friday. It is learnt that they have been told to explain certain gaps found in the assessment of the TDS payment.