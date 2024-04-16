IT firms usher in new hiring strategy

April 16, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala IT companies are revamping their hiring strategies to usher in a system that involves prolonged multiple practical assessments to test the capacity of the candidates in implementing what they learn and to adapt to emerging technologies in a rapidly changing environment.

Under the conventional system, candidates are selected through shortlisting based on marks in engineering study, written tests and interviews. Such methods, industry experts feel, are no longer suitable to identify candidates who can thrive in today’s digital era with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Launchpad Kerala 2024, a month-long talent acquisition programme organised by the Kerala Section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Group of Technology Companies (GTech) across the State, is piloting the new hiring process.

Over 10,000 engineering students will undergo a series of tasks designed to test and enhance their problem-solving capabilities, technical skills, and adaptability to secure jobs offered by more than 100 IT companies, including multinational firms operating in the State.

Organisers exuded confidence that companies across the country would replicate this model.

Job fairs will also be held at IT Parks in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode on May 6, 8 and 10 respectively under the new recruitment model.

Inaugurating the initiative, Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath emphasised the relevance of the recruitment model in which graduates are being placed at an accelerated pace. The system is bound to help youngsters to engage in problem-solving tasks. The model could also be extended to other sectors, he added.

Gtech secretary and Tata Elxsi Kerala head V. Sreekumar said a real-world problem-solving challenge will precede interviews for jobs in software companies in the State under the new model.

Deepu S. Nath, convener of GTech Academia and Technology Focus Group (ATFG) and managing director of Faya India, said “AI software engineers” like Devin and Devika are redefining roles and responsibilities.

“It has led to a significant displacement of jobs, putting immense pressure on companies as they struggle to hire talent with relevant skills,” he said.

Rony Alex Thomas, chair of Industry Relations, IEEE Kerala Section and Design Verification Engineer at Intel, said the new assessment approach will revolutionise the hiring practices in the IT industry by hiring candidates with perseverance and grit, offering a tangible solution to one of the most significant challenges being faced by the IT sector today.