  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO to attempt 200th consecutively successful launch of RH-200 sounding rocket on Wednesday

November 21, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt the 200th consecutively successful launch of the Rohini RH-200 sounding rocket on Wednesday from Thumba.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be present at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) - ISRO’s lead unit on launch vehicles - to witness the launch.

The launch window is between 11 a.m. and 12 noon, a VSSC official said.

Mr. Kovind will address the VSSC community and release a coffee-table book on the RH-200 rocket. ISRO chairman S. Somanath and VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair will be present.

The event is not open to the public, VSSC said.

RH-200 is a solid motor-powered, expendable rocket capable of climbing up to a height of 70 km bearing payloads designed to study the upper atmosphere.

An RH-200 had lifted off successfully from Thumba for the 199th time in a row during the World Space Week celebrations in October this year.

ISRO has launched more than 1,600 RH-200 rockets so far. The rocket had flown on its 100th consecutively successful mission on July 15, 2015.

Along with other Rohini variants like the RH-300 Mk-II and RH-560 Mk-III, this sounding rocket has served as a platform for experiments and new technologies.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.