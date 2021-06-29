ISRO spy case: HC adjourns bail pleas

The Kerala High Court adjourned to June 30 for hearing an anticipatory bail petition by S. Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, former police officers and accused in a case registered by the CBI for torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

The petitioners submitted that they feared their arrest in the case.

They had acted in the best interest when they investigated the cases registered at Vachiyoor police station in 1994 against Maldivian women, Mariyam Rasheeda and Fousia Hassan for indulging in anti-national activities under section 3 and 4 Official Secret Act and for overstaying in the country under section 14 of the Foreigners Act. They had not done any excesses on any one. These two foreign women had not made a complaint against the police when they were produced before the magistrate court concerned.

The petitioners also pointed out that the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions court had already granted interim anticipatory bail to Siby Mathews, fourth accused in the FIR.