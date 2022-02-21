ISRO chairman inaugurates renovated space museum
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Monday inaugurated the renovated Space Museum at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). He also declared the museum open to the public. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair and other senior officials were present. For visiting the museum, dial 0471-2564292 to contact the Public Relations Officer, VSSC.
