Israel leading on Day 1 of regatta

At the Admiral’s Cup Regatta 2019 that is under way at the Ettikulum bay, three races in Group A were conducted on Tuesday, in which Midshipman Itai Mordachi Schroit from Israel was leading followed by Second Lieutenant Koh Yi Qian from Singapore and Midshipman D. Gray Benson from the U.S.

The event hosted annually by the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, is in its tenth year now, and participation has grown with every passing year.

During a press meet, the participants expressed their happiness about the hospitality of the INA. “The events are becoming competitive and more exciting with every passing year, as more number of countries are coming down to participate in the event,” said Lt. Mandy Keegan, team leader from the United Kingdom. She said climatic conditions were a little erratic and wind patterns were different, which made it more challenging for the participants.

“It’s not just competition but a platform to learn and understand the way various countries work and train. During their stay here they have an exchange of knowledge and also a chance to know each other,” said Senior Lt. Masego Mosupye from South Africa.

The regatta involves races in laser (radial) class of sail boats and are scheduled over four days. The course laid out is in keeping with international norms.