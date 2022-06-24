Irate Congress activists confront police

Protest after news of attack by SFI activists on Rahul’s Wayanad office trickled in

Congressmen squat on the road at Palayam when police stopped them from proceeding to AKG center in protest against the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Protest after news of attack by SFI activists on Rahul’s Wayanad office trickled in

High tension prevailed across the State capital as irate Congress workers engaged in confrontation with the police when they protested against the vandalism at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s MP office by Students Federation of India (SFI) workers in Wayanad on Friday.

Congress activists converged at various points in the city around 6.30 p.m., shortly after news of the attack at Kalpetta began to trickle in. While a group led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Palode Ravi took out a march towards the Secretariat, some Youth Congress protesters marched towards the AKG Centre. Both marches were blocked by the police when they converged near the Martyrs’ Column in Palayam.

Several flex boards and posters erected by the government, CPI (M) and various Left-learning organisations were torn by Congress activists along the route.

Meanwhile, three women activists including Mahila Congress district president Lakshmi were detained by the police after they demonstrated against the alleged handling of women protesters by male officers. This prompted the Youth Congress activists to march to the Armed Reserve camp at Nandavanam. While they also clashed with the police outside the camp, tension was defused after the activists were apparently assured that those detained would be released.

Congress activists blocked vehicles at various parts of the district including Attingal as the police struggled to maintain law and order.