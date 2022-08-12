Interviews at District Employment Exchange
The District Employment Exchange will conduct interviews for vacancies in private companies at the Employability Centre on August 19. Plus Two is the qualification required and those coming in the 18-35 age group are eligible to attend. Interested persons can walk in and register their names at 10 am. For more information, call 8714835683, 7012212473.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.