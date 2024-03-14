GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International paragliding festival begins at Wagamon

Adventure tourism will be developed as the leading tourism sector of Kerala, says Minister

March 14, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Adventure tourism will be developed as the leading tourism sector of Kerala, Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Inaugurating the four-day International Paragliding Festival, organised by the Department of Tourism at Wagamon on Thursday through videoconferencing, Mr. Riyas said that adventure tourism was the fastest-growing tourism sector in the world. Munnar was also a suitable place for paragliding, said Mr. Riyas.

The festival is being organised jointly by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), under the Department of Tourism, and the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) with technical support from the Paragliding Association of India.

According to officials, international paragliding champions and world-renowned riders will take part in the vent. Gliders from the United States of America, France, Nepal, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K., besides from Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will participate in the event that will conclude on Sunday.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman presided over the meeting. Idukki District Collector Sheeba George, Subcollector Arun S. Nair, and Elappara panchayat president Ammini Thomas attended the meeting.

The Minister also inaugurated the completion of the third phase work on the Munnar Botanical Garden, the Muthirapuzha beautification project, and another tourism project at Amappara, near Nedumkandam. The Amappara Jalakam tourism project was set up under the DTPC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.