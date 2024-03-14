International paragliding festival begins at Wagamon

March 14, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

Adventure tourism will be developed as the leading tourism sector of Kerala, Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Inaugurating the four-day International Paragliding Festival, organised by the Department of Tourism at Wagamon on Thursday through videoconferencing, Mr. Riyas said that adventure tourism was the fastest-growing tourism sector in the world. Munnar was also a suitable place for paragliding, said Mr. Riyas.

The festival is being organised jointly by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), under the Department of Tourism, and the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) with technical support from the Paragliding Association of India.

According to officials, international paragliding champions and world-renowned riders will take part in the vent. Gliders from the United States of America, France, Nepal, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K., besides from Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will participate in the event that will conclude on Sunday.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman presided over the meeting. Idukki District Collector Sheeba George, Subcollector Arun S. Nair, and Elappara panchayat president Ammini Thomas attended the meeting.

The Minister also inaugurated the completion of the third phase work on the Munnar Botanical Garden, the Muthirapuzha beautification project, and another tourism project at Amappara, near Nedumkandam. The Amappara Jalakam tourism project was set up under the DTPC.