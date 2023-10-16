HamberMenu
International experts to feature in Keraleeyam seminars

October 16, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

More than 20 international experts will lead the discussions during the seminars being organised in 25 domains in connection with Keraleeyam 2023, a week-long festival commencing November 1.

Robin Jeffrey, a visiting Research Professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies in Singapore, and Patrick Heller, Professor of Sociology and International and Public Affairs at Brown University in the U.S. will speak at a session on Kerala economy.

American global health researcher Richard A. Cash, a senior lecturer in International Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the U.S., will deliver an online lecture on how the State dealt with the pandemic.

Dairy industry expert Prakash Kalarickal and Columbia University faculty Glenn Denning will speak on dairy development and food security respectively.

Others who will participate in the seminars include World Bank lead economist Dilip Ratha, and Rajai Jureidhini, Professor of Migration, Human Rights and Ethics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

