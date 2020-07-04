International Day of Cooperatives observed

The cooperative movement in the State has become the flag-bearer of survival during times of crises, Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran has said.

He was addressing the cooperative sector in an online gathering in connection with International Day of Cooperatives here on Saturday.

Mr. Surendran said the cooperative sector stepped forward to help those affected by the floods in 2018 and 2019 by building houses for 2,000 families who had lost their houses. Construction of an apartment complex as part of the second phase of the Care Home project would begin soon.

The cooperative sector’s activities during COVID-19 too were exemplary. It provided banking and non-banking services while following safety norms, the Minister said.

Protest against ordinance

The Union government’s neglect of the cooperative sector greatly affected Kerala, which had a strong cooperative sector. The changes brought about through the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance would adversely impact the cooperative movement in the State.

The support of the sector was important in the online discussion to be held in protest against the ordinance on Tuesday, July 7, and the subsequent activities, he said.

The Minister handed over the key of the 2,000th home built as part of the Care Home project to Kumarapuram resident Siddharthan. He also released a video documentary produced as part of the project. Cooperative secretary Mini Antony announced the awards for the best cooperatives for 2019.

Webinar

A webinar, ‘Post-COVID Kerala and the cooperative movement’, organised by the State Cooperative Union was inaugurated by its administrative committee convener Koliaykode Krishnan Nair.