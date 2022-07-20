International conference on entrepreneurship at SD College

The Postgraduate Department of Commerce and Research Centre, Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, in association with the School of Management, Tribhuvan University, Nepal, will organise a two-day international conference on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship, Business and the Impact of COVID’ from Friday.

It will be inaugurated by Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys at SD College on Friday at 10 a.m.

Apart from experts from India, resource persons from across the globe will attend technical sessions at the conference. The conference will also see paper presentations by research scholars adept in the area of entrepreneurship.