Inspector sent on intensive training

Officer was seen threatening and abusing street vendors

The Inspector of Police of Cherupuzha station has been sent on intensive training at the KAP 4th Battalion after a video went viral on social media showing him abusing and threatening street vendors.

The action was taken against Inspector Vineesh Kumar after the District Police Chief ordered an investigation into the issue and submitted a detailed report to the DIG. The Special Branch and Intelligence also examined the incident and handed over reports.

The issue started after the traders in the area questioned the sale of fruits on the road near Cherupuzha town. They approached the police and asked them to remove the street vendors.

Mr. Kumar tried to remove the vendors. However, he allegedly abused and threatened a vendor who resisted the move. The vendors were also fined. The footage, which was captured by a vendor, was posted on the social media.

The Inspector, however, claimed that the vendors had provoked the police, and that the footage on social media had been edited.