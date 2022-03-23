Inspections to check price rise in market

District Collector Navjot Khosa has directed officials to strengthen inspections to prevent fleecing of consumers. She was chairing a meeting in connection with price control in the market here on Wednesday. The district-level meeting was convened on the directions of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil.

On the Collector’s directions, the meeting decided to conduct inspections in markets under the supervision of the district supply officer, taluk supply officers, and city rationing officers from Friday. It will be ensured that price charts are displayed in shops. Stock register, purchase register, and bills will also be scrutinised by the officials. The Collector also directed the officials to take steps to prevent hoarding.

The meeting at the Collectorate was attended by Economics and Statistics Deputy Director Anish Kumar, district supply officer C.S. Unnikrishnakumar, taluk supply officers and city rationing officers.