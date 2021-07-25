INL splits, general secretary expelled

Workers clash outside a hotel in Kochi

The organisational crisis in the Indian National League (INL) reached a flash point with party general secretary Kasim Irikkoor being expelled from the organisation.

A.P. Abdul Wahab, the State president of the organisation, announced the expulsion of Mr. Irikkoor at a press conference here on Sunday. He announced the formation of a new organising committee at the press conference.

At the same time, Mr. Irikkoor, according to indications, enjoyed the backing of party president Muhammed Sulaiman.

Earlier in the day, the two factions of the party workers clashed outside a hotel in Kochi, where the State committee and the State secretariat of the party was scheduled to meet. Serious difference of opinion had also surfaced at the State committee meeting forcing the party leadership to call off the State secretariat meeting.

Port Minister Ahamed Devarkovil was also present at the meeting. No one was injured in the incidents. The police intervened to disperse the warring factions of the party.

The party was earlier rocked by allegations that the party leadership had sold the PSC member’s post, which was offered to the organisation by the LDF. The allegations had culminated in the party leadership initiating disciplinary action against some of its functionaries.