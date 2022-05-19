Infant among two Andhra Pradesh natives killed in Munnar road accident

Seven others sustain injuries

The mangled remains of the car from Andhra Pradesh that met with an accident at Gap Road in Munnar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two Andhra Pradesh natives were killed and seven others injured when their car fell down a ridge along the Gap Road stretch at Munnar in Idukki on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Rayachoti residents Nousha (32) and his eight-month-old child Nisiya.

According to the Santhanpara police, nine persons were travelling in the car. Two of the travellers who sustained minor injuries were admitted to the TATA General Hospital at Munnar. Other seriously injured persons were shifted to the Rajagiri Medical College.

The police said the group had started the trip in three cars from Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh two days ago. They were crossing Munnar after visiting Tamil Nadu. At the time of the accident, there was thick fog in the area.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle on a steep terrain and the car dropped down a ridge. The police and the local residents led the rescue works after breaking open the side doors of the car which was completely destroyed.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the taluk hospital at Adimaly for autopsy, said the police.