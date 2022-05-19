Infant among two Andhra Pradesh natives killed in Munnar road accident
Seven others sustain injuries
Two Andhra Pradesh natives were killed and seven others injured when their car fell down a ridge along the Gap Road stretch at Munnar in Idukki on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Rayachoti residents Nousha (32) and his eight-month-old child Nisiya.
According to the Santhanpara police, nine persons were travelling in the car. Two of the travellers who sustained minor injuries were admitted to the TATA General Hospital at Munnar. Other seriously injured persons were shifted to the Rajagiri Medical College.
The police said the group had started the trip in three cars from Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh two days ago. They were crossing Munnar after visiting Tamil Nadu. At the time of the accident, there was thick fog in the area.
According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle on a steep terrain and the car dropped down a ridge. The police and the local residents led the rescue works after breaking open the side doors of the car which was completely destroyed.
The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the taluk hospital at Adimaly for autopsy, said the police.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.