Industry-based electives to be offered by universities

Universities in the State are poised to modify their curricula to suit the emerging needs of industry in the post-COVID-19 scenario. With an eye on catering to the digital industry that remains a major employment provider for graduates, the government has directed all universities to offer industry-based elective courses.

The proposed courses will not be evaluated through conventional methods, but will be assessed both by the course providers and industry bodies.

The move comes nearly a year after the government had constituted a committee comprising A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan, and Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM-K) Director Saji Gopinath to explore means to integrate industry-based courses into the academic curriculum of the KTU and Cusat. The government has now advised all universities to join the bandwagon.

Based on their recommendations, the government has decided to offer such courses as electives. The workload and outcomes will be similar to the existing elective courses. Students will be able to score up to 20% of the credits allotted to electives from such industry-based courses.

Minor programmes

The students will be offered a Minor programme in these industry courses, in addition to the credits required for their graduation.

These programmes are meant to instil specific skills and the credits required will be fixed by the Board of Studies of universities. These courses will be evaluated through formative and summative assessments by universities and approved agencies such as the ICT Academy of Kerala or the IIITM-K.

Modern technological means such as the Skill Development Platform of Kerala (SDPK); Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC); and blended, flipped and hybrid learning models will be adopted for the delivery of such courses.

Those with experience

The Higher Education Department has not fixed any academic qualifications for the course instructors. Instead, those with substantial industry experience and proven credentials could be roped in. The courses will be vetted by a committee consisting of academicians and the industry that will function under the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). The programmes cleared by the panel will be adopted directly by universities.