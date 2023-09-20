HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

India’s strained ties with Canada may cost Kerala’s tourism sector dear

Canada figures on the top 10 list of foreign tourist arrivals to the State, as per Tourism dept. figures. Both countries have issued travel advisories urging citizens to be cautious while travelling to select regions in the other country

September 20, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

The strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada are a major cause for concern for the hospitality sector in the State, especially ahead of the tourism season. Kerala receives around 25,000 to 30,000 Canadian tourists every year. In the latest development, the Indo-Canadian relationship has hit a new low with both countries issuing travel advisories urging their citizens to ‘exercise utmost caution’ while travelling to some regions in the other country.

For Kerala, Canada is one of the top 10 countries to contribute to foreign tourist arrivals in the State, according to the data available with the Tourism department. “The response from the foreign tourists has been good this year ahead of the tourism season which begins in October-November. Last year, there was massive cancellations after the delay in solving the e-visa issue with the U.K. The issue was sorted out only during the fag end of the season. By that time, the hospitality sector had lost substantial business,” said George Scaria, Managing Director, Keralavoyages India Pvt. Ltd.

Wider ramifications

This year, when the tourism industry in the State is getting ready for a robust season with a substantial increase in the arrival for U.K. nationals, the diplomatic row between India and Canada has come as a dampener. “We hope the issue will be sorted out at the earliest as it has wider ramifications,” added Mr. Scaria. “A soured relationship between the two countries will reflect in the hospitality sector first. But, this is a grave issue and we have to wait till the Indian government mends the relationship,” said E.M. Najeeb, senior vice president, Indian Association of Tour Operators.

The diplomatic ties between the two countries began to sour after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an ardent supporter of the Khalistan movement. Later, both countries expelled the respective diplomats and issued travel advisories against each other. The Russia-Ukraine conflict also had an impact on the tourism industry here with the number of tourists from European countries dipping.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.