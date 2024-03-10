GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s first museum dedicated to cooperatives is coming up in Kozhikode

The International Cooperative Museum, a ₹150 crore project of the Karassery Service Co-operative Bank, will showcase the work of some of the 8 lakh cooperatives in India today

March 10, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran
The International Cooperative Museum building that is nearing completion, in Kozhikode, Kerala.

The International Cooperative Museum building that is nearing completion, in Kozhikode, Kerala. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Amul, Indian Coffee House, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), Kerala Dinesh Beedi: these are brands from diverse sectors with one uniting factor — they are all cooperatives. These and many others will be showcased at the almost-ready 14-storey International Cooperative Museum (ICM) in the heart of Kozhikode, Kerala. It will be a destination to learn about India’s cooperative movement that has a history of more than a century.

A ₹150 crore project of Karassery Service Co-operative Bank that began operations in 1994, the museum will be the second of its kind in the world (the first is in Toad Lane, U.K., set up in 1844). There are more than 8 lakh cooperatives in India today, with a collective membership of 29 crore. Maharashtra has the maximum number of cooperative societies, at 2.3 lakh, with 5 crore members. The museum will showcase the success and achievements of cooperative movements in India, especially Kerala. The building will also house a wax museum and an art gallery.

The ICM is the brainchild of N.K. Abdurahiman, the chairperson of Karassery bank. The initial work for the project began in 2016. The construction is being carried out by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, another giant in Kerala’s cooperative sector.

The initial plan was to complete the work in five years, but COVID-19 played spoilsport. With the change in technology over the last eight years, plans changed too. “We are planning to incorporate the latest technology, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality for the displays,” said Mubasheer Ali Tahir, director (IT and Infrastructure) of Karassery bank, who is in charge of the work.

Meanwhile, the bank has approached the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the International Cooperative Alliance for support to make the project even bigger. “We have already contacted cooperatives in some countries in Europe and Japan for information and display materials,” said Mr. Mubashir.

With its opening in less than six months, the ICM is expected to be a major tourist attraction in Kozhikode. “Our aim is to make the museum a great learning experience for people, especially students and researchers. We hope to do this with the support of experts and research scholars in the field,” Mr. Abdurahiman said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.