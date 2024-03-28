Independent candidate Jomon Joseph Srambikkal files nomination in Kottayam

March 28, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Jomon Joseph Srambikkal, an independent candidate, submitted his nomination papers for contesting from the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat on March 28 (Thursday), the first day of filing nominations.

The papers were submitted to returning officer and District Collector V. Vigneswari.

An official statement said the window for submitting nomination papers will be closed on April 4. In the Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency, nominations can be submitted at either the District Collector’s office or the office of Deputy Collector, who serves as the assistant returning officer. Forms can be submitted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. District Collector said the nomination papers will not be accepted on March 29, 31, and April 1 due to holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Alternatively, nomination papers can be submitted online through the Election Commission’s Suvidha mobile app. However, online applicants must also submit a hard copy of the application to the returning officer. Time slots for submitting applications in-person will also be allocated online.

The scrutiny of papers will take place on April 5, and the deadline for withdrawing nomination papers is April 8. The voting day is scheduled for April 26, with the counting of votes set for June 4.