Incubation facility opened at Technopark

800- seat facility is part of SEZ office space being developed in Taurus Downtown project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated a 62,500 sq ft prefabricated incubation facility at the Technopark campus designed to assist businesses with beginning work and getting up to speed, prior to their office space becoming operational.

Named Keystone, the 800- seat facility is part of the SEZ office space being developed in the Taurus Downtown project.

Terming it as a landmark project, Mr.Vijayan said it would offer companies the convenience of kick-starting with operations even before their office space is built.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, said the completion of the Taurus Downtown project would bring more companies into Technopark, enhancing Thiruvananthapuram’s reputation as the ideal location for technology companies.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided.

With 800 seats spread across two floors, the incubation facility has centrally air-conditioned plug and play office spaces. The spaces are equipped with meeting rooms, conference rooms, a cafeteria, Fire Alarm and Fire Protection systems, 100% power backup and Building Management System for efficient operations.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, IT Secretary Mohammed Y.Safirulla and Technopark CEO Sasi P Meethal were among those present.