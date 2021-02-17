Incubation facility opened at Technopark

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated a 62,500 sq ft prefabricated incubation facility at the Technopark campus designed to assist businesses with beginning work and getting up to speed, prior to their office space becoming operational.
Named Keystone, the 800- seat facility is part of the SEZ office space being developed in the Taurus Downtown project.
Terming it as a landmark project, Mr.Vijayan said it would offer companies the convenience of kick-starting with operations even before their office space is built.
Shashi Tharoor, MP, said the completion of the Taurus Downtown project would bring more companies into Technopark, enhancing Thiruvananthapuram’s reputation as the ideal location for technology companies.
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided.
With 800 seats spread across two floors, the incubation facility has centrally air-conditioned plug and play office spaces. The spaces are equipped with meeting rooms, conference rooms, a cafeteria, Fire Alarm and Fire Protection systems, 100% power backup and Building Management System for efficient operations.
Mayor Arya Rajendran, IT Secretary Mohammed Y.Safirulla and Technopark CEO Sasi P Meethal were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath