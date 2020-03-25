Incident response system in district

Given the grim COVID-19 scenario, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday activated the Incident Response System (IRS) at the district and taluk level. On Wednesday health officials placed 498 more people under disease surveillance in the district.

The tahsildars will act as Incident Commanders in each taluk, District Collector and DDMA chairman K. Gopalakrishnan said.

“'The Incident Commanders will be responsible for the overall implementation of COVID-19 control activities and ensuring the maintenance of essential services and supplies, including health infrastructure,” an order activating the Incident Response System said.

The secretaries of local bodies have been directed to ensure proper surveillance of people in home quarantine, establish community kitchens and door-step delivery of food and medicines and provide packed food to people admitted at quarantine centres.

The IRS guidelines are issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under Section 6 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for ‘’effective, efficient and comprehensive management of disasters.’’

Meanwhile, 498 more people have come under COVID-19 surveillance in the district. At the last count, 6,315 people are in home quarantine, while 94 others are under hospital observation. While 16 people who displayed symptoms were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, 12 persons have been discharged.

Smooth passage

Smooth passage will be ensured for cargo across the Kanyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram border, it was decided at a meeting of District Collectors of Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari on Wednesday.

Only two persons including the driver will be allowed inside the trucks.

With the lockdown placing restrictions on movement, the City Police is introducing online options for filing complaints and applications for services including Police Clearance Certificate, the City Police Commissioner said.