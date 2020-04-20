In Kannur, six more test positive

Kannur recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with six more people from the district testing positive for the infection on Monday.

According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, five of those affected had returned from Dubai and are residents of Madayi, Iriveri, Velapuram, Cheruvancheri, and Kunnothuparamba, while a resident of Peralassery contracted the disease from an affected person. The 22-year-old patient from Madayi arrived at Karipur airport on March 19, while the 25-year-old from Iriveri arrived in Nedumbassery on March 20. Three patients reached the district on March 22, including the 36-year-old Velapuram resident who arrived in Bengaluru and took another flight to Kannur, and two 27-year-old residents of Cheruvancheri and Kunnothuparamba, who were working in Dubai but took a flight from Abu Dhabi and arrived at Karipur airport.

The 34-year-old Peralassery resident contracted the infection from an affected person. All six underwent swab examination on April 17.

With this, the total number of COVID-19-affected in the district has reached 94. Of them, 42 have been discharged from hospitals. A total of 5,133 persons are under observation in the district. Of them, 49 are under observation at the Kannur Government Medical College, eight at the District Hospital, three at Thalassery General Hospital, 43 at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre and 5,030 are under home observation.