Kerala

Implement order on loudspeaker use: HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government and District Collectors to scrupulously implement the High Court guidelines, statutory provisions, and various government orders on regulating the use of loudspeakers.

The court also directed that if there was any violation of the statutory provisions and instructions issued from time to time, strict action be taken against the violators.

The court made it clear that that permission for the use of loudspeakers could be given without violating the statutory provisions.

The guidelines and orders include a ban on the use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. except in closed premises like auditoriums, and conference rooms, the use of box-type loudspeakers, instead of corn types, and adjusting the sound within the premises.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 6:08:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/implement-order-on-loudspeaker-use-hc/article37769769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY