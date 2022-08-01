Impersonator, 3 others held
The Kothamangalam police arrested a person and three accomplices on the charge of impersonating as the vice chairman of ‘Human Rights Commission’.
Arshad, 39, Nishad, 38, Ismail, 51, of Vengola, and Azees, 43, of Marambally were the ones held. Arshad reportedly came with the others in a car bearing a board of the ‘Commission,’ and warned a woman of dire consequences if she did not return the money that her husband had borrowed from Azees.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.