IMD withdraws heatwave alert, forecasts widespread summer showers by May 7

After weeks of intense heat spells, a change in weather is likely next week with the strengthening of easterlies, which is expected to trigger the first major spell of summer showers across the State. Palakkad, which has been witnessing heatwave for over a week, recorded only 38.8°C on Saturday, 2.8°C higher than the normal temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn the heatwave alert issued for the day after the mercury dropped in barometers, giving a respite to the people in districts where the heatwave alert was issued earlier. However, warm night conditions are prevailing in Alappuzha with the night time temperature recording a high of 4.7°C on Friday night. Alappuzha also set a record for maximum day temperature with 37.7°C on Saturday.

Warm night conditions are likely to prevail in Alappuzha and Kozhikode on Saturday night as well, according to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD. Meanwhile, the State is likely to receive the first widespread summer showers by May 7 (Tuesday) with the strengthening of the easterlies. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains in Malappuram and Wayanad by Wednesday and Thursday.