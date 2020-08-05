IMD issues rain alert across State

The formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday has increased the chances of Kerala receiving very heavy rainfall over the next few days.
All districts can expect heavy rainfall till Saturday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather update said.
Orange alert
The IMD has issued orange alerts signalling the need to be prepared for rain-related emergencies for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod from Wednesday to Saturday.
Orange alerts are in place for Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad from Thursday to Saturday and for Kottayam on Saturday. On Saturday, extreme heavy rainfall is likely in Idukki and Malappuram, according to the IMD.
The southern districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha - also can expect isolated heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts have been issued for these districts till Saturday.
CM’s directive
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the public to cooperate with disaster management agencies and evacuate, if needed, from landslip-prone areas and flood-prone, low-lying regions along riverbanks. COVID-19 protocols should be strictly adhered to in the relief camps, he said. The State Government has made the arrangements necessary for tackling emergencies.
