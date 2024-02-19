IMD issues heat alert for three districts on Monday

February 19, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of above normal maximum temperature in three districts in the State on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37°C in Kozhikode, 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur districts on Monday, which is about 3°C to 4°C above normal, said the IMD in a bulletin.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory urging people to take precautions in the wake of rising temperatures. People are urged to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as it may lead to sunburn, heat stroke, and dehydration. People should also drink plenty of water even if they are not thirsty and avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the daytime.

The agency also insisted on wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothes during summer, footwear when going out apart from using an umbrella or a hat while going out. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables during this period will also help the body fight the summer blues. Use of ORS solution, Sambharam etc., should also be encouraged.

School authorities have been directed to ensure clean drinking water for students in educational institutions and air circulation in classrooms. Water should be provided at the examination halls too. People should not leave children or pets in parked vehicles. Cattle should not be allowed to graze in the midday sun and other domestic animals should not be tied up in the sun. Access to water must be ensured for animals and birds too, said the KSDMA.