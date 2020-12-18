IIST may get Institute of National Importance tag

Eighth convocation held via videoconference

The Space Commission has approved a proposal to declare the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Valiamala, as an Institute of National Importance akin to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), K. Sivan, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has said.

The proposal will be forwarded to the Cabinet shortly, Mr. Sivan, who is also secretary, Space Commission, said. He was addressing the eighth convocation of IIST via videoconference on Wednesday.

(The coveted status of Institute of National Importance is given to an institute “which serves as a pivotal player in developing highly-skilled personnel within the specified region of the country/state.” Formally inaugurated in 2007, IIST functions as an autonomous body under the Department of Space).

Global space economy

“India’s space programme has a very important role in the global space economy of $370 billion. Recent reforms in the space sector will stimulate the economic growth of the country,” Mr. Sivan said, urging the IIST to be part of the emerging activities of the ISRO. The newly formed INSpace will act not just as a regulatory body but also as a liaison between the ISRO and the private sector, he said.

Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, who delivered the convocation address, underlined the importance of developing a scientific outlook and fostering the connect between science and technology and the society.

Mr. Mande urged the premier research and development institutions to work together for the betterment of the country. Science also teaches us that as the dominant species, human beings have a responsibility to live responsibly and not use natural resources unnecessarily, he said.

IICT Chancellor B.N. Suresh, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director S. Somanath, and IIST director V.K. Dadhwal spoke. In all, 230 degrees were awarded on Wednesday. This included 119 BTech degrees, 20 degrees in the dual degree programme, 70 MTech degrees, and 21 PhDs.