GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIMK, NSE to jointly organise conference on banking

February 15, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and the country’s leading stock exchange National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) have come together to organise an inaugural conference on Macroeconomics, Banking and Finance in Mumbai on Friday ( February 16).

The one-day meet, with the theme ‘Securing financial stability amid global spillovers’ is the brainchild of Uruppika, IIMK’s flagship centre of excellence in macroeconomics, banking and finance and will be hosted at the NSE. The power-packed conference will feature some of the biggest names in banking, finance, and macroeconomics in India along with regulators and academics of repute.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, will speak on ‘Macro-financial stability and spillovers in an integrated world’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.