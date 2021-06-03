IIM-Kozhikode records 100% placement for one-year business leadership course

Inaugural batch got offers from 39 firms; highest CTC at ₹46.14 lakh

Despite the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the inaugural batch of the one-year Post-Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), at Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), has achieved 100% placement.

The average and median salary of the batch stood at ₹24.20 lakh per annum and ₹20.47 lakh per annum respectively, a press statement said here on Thursday.

As many as 39 companies made 71 offers (including four international offers) to 65 participating students, with the highest cost-to-company (CTC) of ₹46.14 lakh per annum. The average salary offered to women participants stood at ₹21.73 lakh per annum.

Congratulating the placement team and the inaugural batch, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said the diverse batch had demonstrated resilience, dedication, and leadership potential for the present VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) world.

The specialised programme was launched to shape young professionals into potential business leaders. “On one hand, our existing recruitment partners showed belief in this programme and the legacy of IIM-K, while, on the other hand, new recruiters trusted the diverse talent pool on offer,” said Mr. Chatterjee.

While the graduating cohort of PGP-BL 2021 had most of the participants hailing from the traditional corporate background such as manufacturing, IT, automotive, oil and gas, retail, banking, financial services and insurance, the programme also had quite a few diverse participant profiles ranging from entrepreneurship, family business, and merchant navy.

Nearly 72% of the women students attained senior leadership roles and 27% of the women were recruited in women-focused leadership roles.

Though the season saw active participation from companies across domains, consulting (25%) took the biggest share. Amongst others were general management (18%), sales and marketing (17%), operations and supply chain (15%), finance (15%), and IT and Analytics (10%).

Some of the leading companies that participated in the placement process included Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Axis Bank, Barclays, Blackberry, Cognizant, Crisil, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Gramener, IBM, Infosys Consulting, Mphasis, Microsoft, PayPal, PhonePe, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Publicis Sapient, Redington, and Tata Elxsi.

The one-year PGP-BL is a uniquely designed management programme aimed at shaping young graduates with relevant work experience into potential business leaders through a high-intensity and holistic curriculum and regimen. According to IIM-K, the programme is specially crafted to combine academic instruction with global exposure, and deep sensitisation to critical aspects of leadership and responsible business, fashioned through a development regime that enables personalised learning and reflection.