HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IHRD inks deal with KSUM to promote entrepreneurship in colleges

November 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
IHRD director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika formalising an agreement in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

IHRD director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika formalising an agreement in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Photo Credit:

The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has entered into an agreement with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to promote technology and entrepreneurial activities in colleges.

IHRD director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in her chamber on Monday.

The agreement will pave way for the KSUM to set up research and development (R&D) centres for start-ups in IHRD institutions for five years. The first workplace and R&D centre for start-ups will come up at the IHRD College of Engineering in Kottarakara. The existing Launch Empower Prosper (LEAP) centre at the college will be converted into a co-working space.

KSUM will establish the proposed R&D centre in the 3800-sq.ft. building on the college campus. Students and alumni members who aspire to float new ventures are bound to benefit from the collaboration.

KSUM will also connect start-ups that function from IHRD institutions with entrepreneurs, mentors and investors from the start-up ecosystem. Both KSUM and IHRD will share the revenue generated by the incubation and R&D centres during the course of the agreement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.