Ignite internship programme launched in Kerala

1,500 youths to get internship at IT parks in pilot phase

Finance Minister K.N .Balagopal said here on Thursday that the Kerala government would provide all possible support to improve the quality of manpower resources in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating the Ignite internship programme launched by Kerala IT Parks, he stressed the need to focus on skill development and finishing to improve the employability of the youth in the State.

As many as 1,500 youths would be provided internship in companies operating from the Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark, Kochi and Cyberpark, Kozhikode in the pilot phase starting August. The Ignite programme aims at providing skill training for 5,000 youths in 2023.

The interns will be given a monthly stipend up to ₹5,000 by the government and a matching amount by the company during the six-month programme which seeks to plug the paucity of skilled manpower in the IT and other industries. More than 300 companies have come forward to offer internships under the scheme supported by the ICT Academy, Kerala Startup Mission and Group of Technology Companies (GTech).

Former minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function. Kerala State IT Parks CEO John M. Thomas; Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Rajasree M.S.; KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika; and GTech secretary V. Sreekumar were among those present.

Those who have completed their degree course this year and those awaiting results of the last-semester exam can apply on https://ignite.keralait.org.