IFFK: women directors contribute major share in ‘International Competition’

Staff Reporter March 10, 2022 22:16 IST

Fourteen films will be screened in the ‘International Competition’ category of 26th edition of IFFK that begins on March 18

Fourteen films will be screened in the ‘International Competition’ category of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that will get under way on March 18. Films from nine countries, including Turkey, Argentina, Azerbaijan and Spain, and four Indian films are included in this section. The Malayalam films in this category are Tara Ramanujan’s Nishiddho and Krishand R.K.’s Aavasa Vyuham. Pebbles, a Tamil debut film by Vinod Raj, is another South Indian movie to be screened in this segment. Half the films in this competition category are directed by women. These include the Spanish movie Camila Comes Out Tonight, Nathalie Alvarez Mesen’s Clara Sola, the Croatian film Murina, Dina Amer’s You Resemble Me, Kamila Andini’s Yuni and the Arabic movie Costa Brava, Lebanon. The fete also showcases Sughra and Her Sons, directed by IIgar Najaf, which was nominated for the best screenplay award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Captain Volkonogov Escaped and Let it be Morning are the other films in this category.



