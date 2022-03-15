IFFK pass distribution from tomorrow

Registration for film festival continues

Distribution of passes to 10,000 delegates for the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on Wednesday.

Passes will be distributed through counters set up on Tagore Theatre premises, the main venue of the festival. Delegates should produce ID proofs to collect their passes.

Registration for extra passes is also in progress. Those interested may register online through https://registration.iffk.in. Delegate fee for general category is ₹1,000. Students enjoy a special reduced rate of ₹500. Delegates can also register in person at the delegate cell at Tagore Theatre. For more details, contact: 83048 81172. Email: helpdesk@iffk.in.