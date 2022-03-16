Booking for the International Film Festival Kerala can be done on IFFK website or app available on Google Play Store

The online seat reservation for the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on Friday. The delegates can reserve seats for the next day's movies through the official website of the IFFK, www.iffk.in or using the IFFK app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The slots should be reserved before 24 hours in advance. Reservation will be permitted from 8 a.m. until the seats are filled. The seats can be reserved using the delegate's registration number and the password along with the movie code. The reservation facility is available for all the theatres, except Nishagandhi open theatre.

Former Assembly Speaker M. Vijayakumar inaugurated the distribution of delegate passes for the festival on Wednesday at Tagore Theatre, the main venue. Actor Saiju Kurup received the first delegate pass and festival kit. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairperson Ranjith, Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) regional secretary K.G Mohankumar and others were present on the occasion.

IFFK delegates collecting their passes at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twelve counters have been set up for the distribution of delegate kits. Delegates should carry their ID proof to receive passes. Special counters are open for senior citizens and the differently abled.