IFFK: delegate passes from March 16

Registration, which started on March 8, is under way

Distribution of passes to delegates of the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on March 16.

Passes for 10,000 delegates will be issued at Tagore Theatre here, the main venue of the festival. Delegate registration, which commenced on March 8, is under way. For delegate pass, register at https://registration.iffk.in by paying ₹1,000. The registration fee for students is ₹500.

A help desk has been set up at Tagore Theatre for online registration assistance. Details can also be found out by dialling 8304881172 or mailing to helpdesk@iffk.in

Delegates have the opportunity to make changes in their profiles prior to the payment of registration charges, said Chalachitra Academy Secretary C.S. Ajoy.