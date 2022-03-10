IFFK: delegate passes from March 16
Registration, which started on March 8, is under way
Distribution of passes to delegates of the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on March 16.
Passes for 10,000 delegates will be issued at Tagore Theatre here, the main venue of the festival. Delegate registration, which commenced on March 8, is under way. For delegate pass, register at https://registration.iffk.in by paying ₹1,000. The registration fee for students is ₹500.
A help desk has been set up at Tagore Theatre for online registration assistance. Details can also be found out by dialling 8304881172 or mailing to helpdesk@iffk.in
Delegates have the opportunity to make changes in their profiles prior to the payment of registration charges, said Chalachitra Academy Secretary C.S. Ajoy.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.