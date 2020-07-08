Idukki witnesses a spurt with 20 new cases

After remaining in the lower strata of COVID-19 cases for long, Idukki witnessed a spurt in numbers with 20 people, including a health worker, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.
District Medical Officer N. Priya said those tested positive included 12 people who returned from other States and six persons who came back from the Gulf.
One was a primary contact and the other a secondary contact.
All those who came from outside the State were either in home quarantine or at COVID care centres.
The health worker was the secondary contact of two patients at Kattappana.
Among those tested positive included two migrant workers from West Bengal who reached the district on June 30.
She said there was only one case with no known sources of infection so far. The person had tested positive before a surgery and health officials were pursuing the case.
This was the second time the district was witnessing such a spurt in cases. Earlier, 11 positive cases were reported on June 20.
First case
The first COVID-19 case was reported in the district on March 15.
The hilly topography and low density of population had helped in checking the spread of the disease in the district. In addition, the number of NoRKS from the district was also comparatively low.
A health official said closure of inter-State roads and monitoring of border routes also helped in containing the disease in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath