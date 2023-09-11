Idukki once again becomes the biggest district in State

September 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The hilly district of Idukki has once again regained its status as the biggest district in the State after the government expanded the land area of Edamalakkudy village in Devikulam taluk.

According to officials, Idukki regained the status of largest district after transfer of the land from Kuttampuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district to Edamalakudy panchayat. The order issued by Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal stated that a total of 12,718.5095 hectares of land from Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district has been annexed to Idukki district.

According to officials, the government issued a final notification on September 5. After getting the land from Kuttampuzha village, the land area of Idukki district has expanded from 4,48,504.64 hectares to 4,61,223.1495 hectares. The total land area of Ernakulam district has decreased from 3,05,149 hectares to 2,92,430.4905 hectares of land. After the annexation, Idukki district has emerged as the largest district and has overtaken Palakkad. The total land area of Palakkad district is 4,48,200 hectares of land.

Until 1997, Idukki was the largest district in the State. On January 1, 1997, Kuttampuzha panchayat was transferred from Devikulam taluk to Kothamangalam taluk in Ernakulam district. In 2000, ward 13 of Pampavally in Kumily panchayat in Idukki was transferred to Pathanamthitta district.

Meanwhile, The Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rasak Chooravelil said that after the new notification 36 families from the general category in Kuttampuzha panchayat were included in the tribal panchayat in Edamalakkudy.

“The families were from the Anakkulam area in Idukki and were included in the Kuttampuzha panchayat earlier. The Edamalakkudy panchayat is forest area and forest laws are applicable. The government should take steps to include the general category families in Mankulam village,” said Mr Chooravelil.

Prince M.D., a resident in Anakkulam, said that the residents from Anakkulam, Perumpankuthu and 96 areas were included in Edamalakkudy panchayat after the new government order.

“If the government considers the river as the boundary, the issue would be solved, and the general families will be included in Mankulam panchayat,” he said.