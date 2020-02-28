Kerala

Idukki Collector’s adalat settles 113 complaints

All complaints received online settled

The District Collector’s complaint redressal adalat ‘Safalam 2020’ in Idukki taluk on Friday settled 113 complaints including those related to land issues.

The Collector said that the grievances in Kanjikuzhy, Vazhathoppe and Idukki would be settled in phases.

All complaints received online were settled and the complaints directly received would be settled within a time frame, the Collector said.

