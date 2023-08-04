ICFOSS to hold ‘Back to Work’ training for women

August 04, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), a State government initiative to promote free software and hardware sector, will provide training to women so as to create employment opportunities for them in the information technology sector.

The training, to be held in association with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council and the Kerala Knowldge Economy Mission, is aimed at women who have been away from the job sector for a host of reasons. Its main objective is to equip the women with the ability to meet the demands of new job sectors.

The first batch of the 15-day ‘Back to Work’ residential programme will be trained in ‘Software testing.’ Besides technical knowledge, the trainees will benefit from guidance and support of experts.

Priority will be given to women from the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes communities, below the poverty line category, fisher community, those who are a single parent, differently abled women, from the economically weaker sections, and transgenders.

The training will begin at the ICFOSS training centre at the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium in the capital on September 7. There is no age limit. The opportunity will be available to the first 30 persons who register. The registration fee is ₹1,000. Graduation and knowledge of software testing, development, or coding is desirable.

To register, visit https://icfoss.in/events. The last date to apply is September 1. For details, call 7356610110, 2700012/13, 0471-2413013, 9400225962.