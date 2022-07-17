ICAR foundation day observed

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Regional Station, Kayamkulam, celebrated the 94th ICAR foundation day on Saturday.

Anitha Karun, acting director, ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod, inaugurated the celebrations. On the occasion, Joseph Job, vice principal, St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, delivered a commemorative lecture on the bicentenary anniversary of Gregor Mendel, father of genetics.

A workshop on ‘Advanced Microscopic Techniques’ was organised in collaboration with inBiotek Microsystems, Kochi, in connection with the event. Around 100 people including faculty members and research scholars from across the State participated in the workshop.

P. Anithakumari, acting head, ICAR- CPCRI Research Station, Kayamkulam, C.V. Ajithkumar, CEO, inBiotek Microsystems, principal scientists A. Joseph Rajkumar, Regi Jacob Thomas, and others spoke.