I offered crown to Lourdes church according to my capacity: Suresh Gopi 

BJP leader promises gold to the tune of ₹10 lakh to the church if he wins from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency

March 05, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to the controversy over the purity and quantity of gold in the crown offered by him to Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral, Thrissur, BJP candidate from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Gopi has said that he offered the crown according to his capacity.

It was sad that we had to explain what we offered to a church, he said here on Tuesday. He said his wife had promised to offer gold to the tune of ₹10 lakh if he won from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

“Those who are eager to know the weight of the gold in the crown should go to the Karuvannur bank and check how much the poor investors have lost there,” he said.

There were allegations that the crown offered by Mr. Gopi was made of copper and plated with gold. Mr. Gopi offered the crown to the church a day before his daughter’s wedding, which was held at Guruvayur. There were allegations that the actor’s move was to woo the Christian voters ahead of the election.

Mr. Gopi started his election campaign on Monday evening with a roadshow from the Thrissur railway station to the city.

