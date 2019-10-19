I have not made up my mind, says Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has declined to comment on the ongoing controversy over mark donation at Mahatma Gandhi University.

He told the media on the sidelines of an event at Calicut University here on Saturday that he had not made up his mind at this stage.

“As Governor and Chancellor of the university, whenever I will receive anything, whether it is in the nature of a complaint, suggestion or proposal, I shall get it examined in detail. I won’t like to prejudge any issue,” Mr. Khan said.

He pointed out that he had referred the matter to the persons concerned and would like to wait for the response.

“Then only I can try to form a judgement,” he added.

Mark controversy

In Thiruvananthapuram, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan defended Education Minister K.T. Jaleel who is in the eye of a mark award controversy and said the Minister was not responsible for the decisions of the university.