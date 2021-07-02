I-Day fete to be held at 3 centres in Kasaragod

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will commemorate Kayyur agitation

Various programmes lasting more than a year would be organised at three centres in Kasaragod district as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The celebrations titled “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” will commemorate those who led the freedom struggle at the local level and those who gave impetus to the struggle through social reform movements.

During a meeting presided over by District Collector D. Sajith Babu on Friday, it was decided that the events would be organised by the Department of Culture in collaboration with various departments.

The commemoration of individual freedom fighters and struggles such as the Kayyur peasant agitation, Kadakam forest satyagraha against the British government’s Forest Act and remembering the national poet M. Govinda Pai, would be held in the district.

The Kayyur agitation would be commemorated in that village in the first week of October while the Kadakam forest satyagraha would be commemorated at Kadakam in the first week of January 2022.

The events in memory of freedom fighters would be led by the Department of Culture.

Kerala Tulu Academy, Yakshagana Academy, and Rashtra Kavi Govinda Pai Smaraka Samithi will be part of the celebrations held in the first week of April 2022 in Manjeswaram.

The participation of school and college students, the general public and Kudumbashree activists would also be ensured in the programme. There would also be mobile exhibitions, video screenings, seminars, and cultural events.

The State-level inauguration of the celebrations was held in Kollam by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Events conducted as part of it would be held at 75 centres in 75 weeks in the State.

The celebrations in Kasaragod would be supervised by the District Collector. The district head coordinator of the events is the District Information Officer.